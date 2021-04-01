DeWine visits regional mass COVID vaccination clinic in Dayton

Gov. Mike DeWine visited a state-sponsored regional mass coronavirus vaccination site at the Dayton Convention Center Thursday.
The governor toured the facility Thursday morning and held his COVID press conference from the convention center.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is the state’s local partner and has been vaccinating people from the center since December.
DeWine said Public Health has done a phenomenal job vaccinating people, noting they’ve administered more than 45,000 first and second doses of the vaccine at the convention center.
The agency is scheduled to administer 1,700 second doses Thursday and 1,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
In total, Public Health has administered more than 52,000 COVID vaccines.
Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper thanked the governor for visiting, saying it means a lot of the community.