Dick’s Warehouse expected to open this week across from Dayton Mall

A store offering an assortment of apparel and footwear at “discounted” prices could open as early as this week in Miami Twp.
Dick’s Warehouse is set to debut Wednesday, tentatively, at 2661 Miamisburg Centerville Road, according to a company representative. The new location will be located in a storefront that formerly housed Babies R Us.
There are 40 Dick’s Warehouse locations nationwide, including one in Cincinnati’s Kenwood neighborhood and another in Aurora, according to the DICK’s website, which touts deals of “up to 70% off thousands of styles” with “new styles arriving in-store weekly.”
Such stores add new markdowns year round and have a 30-day return policy, according to the website.
