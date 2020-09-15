Digital Campaign virtual industry event set for Sept. 21

“Quite simply we must field advanced technology and capabilities faster than our adversaries. We need to fully take advantage of digital tools and approaches to improve time and efficiency in each acquisition phase,” Bunch said. “Leveraging best practices and preparing our workforce to design, test, sustain, and modernize in an integrated digital environment is key.”

The virtual exchange was previously scheduled July 30 and postponed to enable expanded participation. To view the agenda and register, visit the Virtual Industry Exchange Day event page on betaSAM. The deadline to register is Sept. 19, and early registration is encouraged.

The Air Force Digital Campaign plans to conduct these Industry Exchange events on a continuous basis and update industry and academia on progress and breakthroughs.

Presentation material for the meeting will be posted at the AFMC Digital Campaign website.