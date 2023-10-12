Director of Mainstreet Piqua taking on new role

PIQUA – A familiar face in downtown Piqua for more than 25 years is moving on to a new job but not leaving the world of bettering downtowns across Ohio.

Lorna Swisher, director of Mainstreet Piqua since 1997, is taking on a new role as the assistant director of revitalization for the Heritage Ohio program.

“When I was hired, they needed a short-term, part-time director to tie the organization over until the next person got here. That is not how it worked out,” she said. “I was bitten by the downtown bug. It has been so fun, just so fun.”

Swisher wasn’t looking for a job when the Heritage Ohio offer presented itself. “It was the most difficult decision I’ve ever made,” she said. “It is the next step in my career. As difficult as it was, I am very excited. It is going to be great.”

Heritage Ohio’s mission is to foster economic development and sustainability through preservation of historic buildings, revitalization of downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts and promotion of cultural tourism.

Swisher will be working with Ohio Main Street communities (part of Heritage Ohio), responding to their needs for training, coaching and whatever other needs they may have in their downtown. She’ll visit communities across the state. Her longtime involvement with Mainstreet Piqua means she already knows many people in the Heritage Ohio network.

Like any other business, those in the downtown area feel the overall economic conditions.

“All downtowns ebb and flow. We have had our moments and then we have what we have going on now, which is exciting. I hope people understand the importance of supporting downtowns,” Swisher said. “At end of the day, business is hard. The economy now is tight.”

She has worked over the years with “the most extraordinary” business owners, Swisher said. “Every single day they are the expert of their business. I have learned so much from them as far as running a business, having intestinal fortitude,” she said.

Volunteers also are vitally important to any downtown organization, Swisher said. Mainstreet Piqua has been blessed with extraordinary volunteers with other support over the years from her family and the city of Piqua team, whose members are invaluable when it comes to making events happen, Swisher said.

The downtown is important to a community and different in each, she said.

“Downtowns truly are the heart of the community. They can be a source of pride for the community. People just feel better about their community when their downtown looks better, is occupied and is vibrant,” Swisher said.

“Mainstreet Piqua has played a role in that but so have the building owners, the business owners, the city and investors in our downtown. We have a lot of people coming together with a singular vision of improving the community. Finding all of those people and making all of those improvements is hard work but absolutely worth it.”

For more information on Mainstreet Piqua, visit mainstreetpiqua.com.

