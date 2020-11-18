Directorate working to replace up-armored Humvees

The directorate is acquiring three different JLTV variants including a general-purpose vehicle, utility vehicle and a heavy guns carrier vehicle.

“The functional mission determines the vehicle variant and configuration,” said Bello.

For instance, due to their unique mission and requirements, Security Forces, Tactical Air Control Party, Special Tactics and Explosive Ordnance Disposal professionals will all have different configurations.

The new vehicles will start coming off the production line in January 2021. From there they will be sent to the Naval Information Warfare Center located in North Charleston, South Carolina, for the installation of mission specific equipment. Providing there are no equipment delays, the vehicles will then be fielded to Air Force units starting around September 2021.

“This is a long-term program, and we’ll be buying [JLTVs] through possibly 2045,” said Bello. “There are a lot of Humvees out there that are still in good shape. We’ll replace approximately 125-150 per year through attrition.”

Bello added that his team is motivated by the fact that the JLTV will make a difference in the field.

“It’s important to protect our warfighters in the field and ensure they have the best equipment to do the mission,” Bello said. “The Humvee was purchased years ago, it was a good vehicle and served its purpose, but technology has improved and for us, it’s all about getting the best equipment into the hands of the warfighter.”