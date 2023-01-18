BreakingNews
Free college program behind huge enrollment growth at Central State in peril
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Discount Fashion Warehouse opens in Centerville this week

Local News
By
36 minutes ago

A discount retailer of clothing and home goods is set to open a location on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville later this week.

Discount Fashion Warehouse, also known as DFWh, will debut its 9,100-square foot location at 1402 Miamisburg Centerville Road on Friday. The site, which is located next to Chick-fil-A, was previously occupied by Walgreens.

ExploreElsa’s restaurant may close, Sheetz may open at Centerville site

DFWh touts itself as offering name-brand clothing, shoes and accessories at up to 90% off retail. Departments include Women’s, Missy, Junior and Plus, Men’s, Kids, Footwear, Intimate Wear and in select locations, Home Goods. Types of clothing offered include tops, bottoms, dresses, lingerie, bras, panties, accessories and jewelry.

“We offer a great deal of value to our customers,” Jeff Bradshaw, president of DFWH, said in a release. “We have many loyal and often repeat shoppers that know we consistently offer great value for their dollars spent.”

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday. A $50 gift card will be given away each hour between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be available.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday.

ExploreDog training facility that uses only positive reinforcement opens in Centerville

DFWh owner and co-founder Mark Laufersweiler said the opening of the new location marks a return to his Centerville roots.

“We look forward to being a part of the city of Centerville,” he said in a release.

This is DFWH’s 13th retail store, all of which are located in Ohio. DFWH opened its 12th location last September at 1087 North Bechtle Ave. in Springfield in the Kroger Shopping Center next to the Citi Trends store.

Other locations include Kettering, Kenwood and Tri-County.

In Other News
1
DETOUR: Road near Miami Twp.-Moraine-Kettering border to close for 8...
2
Air Force Museum to be closed Jan. 25 for training
3
Free college program behind huge enrollment growth at Central State in...
4
Xenia police seek juvenile accused of shooting 2 people
5
Northrop Grumman wins $406M contract to modernize AFRL data systems

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top