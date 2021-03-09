Divers to enter the water as search for missing fisherman resumes in Tipp City

Monday morning, crews resumed the search and found a shoe, two fishing poles and a tackle box. The items were confirmed to belong to Caraway. The search was called off for the day around 5 p.m. Monday, with Tipp City police remaining on the scene to secure the area.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, crews returned to East state Route 571 to resume the search again.

Multiple agencies are assisting, including Tipp City police, fire and EMS, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department, Vandalia Fire Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Piqua Fire Department, Region 3 Technical Rescue Team, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Beavercreek Fire Department and All-Star K9.

“The recovery is a total team effort,” Haller said. “We are extremely grateful of the Miami Valley’s multitude of resources in emergency services.”

Despite warmer temperatures, he explained that the water is still cold and can transfer heat from the body quickly.

“If you are going to go fishing, we implore you to wear a life jacket at all times,” he said.