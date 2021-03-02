X

Do you know this man? Police seek man who tried to set Dayton apartment on fire twice

Crime & Law | 23 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to set Bancroft Apartments on fire twice.

During one of the incidents, video surveillance at the apartment complex captured a man pouring something on the building before lighting it and running away.

The building’s exterior was damaged, according to police. The incident took place on Friday around 12:45 a.m.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident should call police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

