Do you know this man? Police seek man who tried to set Dayton apartment on fire twice

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to set Bancroft Apartments on fire twice.
During one of the incidents, video surveillance at the apartment complex captured a man pouring something on the building before lighting it and running away.
The building’s exterior was damaged, according to police. The incident took place on Friday around 12:45 a.m.
Anyone with information on the suspect or incident should call police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.