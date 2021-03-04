Do you recognize this truck? Dayton police seek info on breaking and entering at auto shop

Dayton police are asking for information regarding a truck used by a breaking and entering suspect an an auto shop on East Third Street on Monday.
The suspect vehicle appears to be a red or maroon Ford F-150 from the early 2000s. The back window of the truck was taped up, according to police.
The suspect stole multiple expensive tools from the store around 3 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information on the truck or regarding this incident should call police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.