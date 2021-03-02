Man shot by Dayton police pleads guilty in felony case

A man who was shot by Dayton police last year pleaded guilty in connection to the incident, according to court records.
Shawn Keirns, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon and one count of grand theft. The charges were filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
He is due back in court on March 11 for sentencing, and he is expected to be sentenced to nine years in prison.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Keirns was charged in connection to an incident on Sept. 24 where authorities said he stole a 9mm handgun on Wayne Avenue, fired it at passing vehicles and pointed the gun at police.
Dayton Police shot Keirns at least three times after he refused to drop the weapon. Dayton police released cruiser camera footage that showed officers arriving at the scene and ordering Keirns to drop the gun and then shooting at him. In another video, officers were seen providing aid for him.
Those officers were not indicted by a grand jury that reviewed the case last month.
Keirns is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail. A message left for Montgomery County Public Defender Christopher Thompson, who represented Keirns in the matter, wasn’t returned.