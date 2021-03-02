Man shot by Dayton police pleads guilty in felony case

Explore Man shot by Dayton police indicted on several felony charges

Dayton Police shot Keirns at least three times after he refused to drop the weapon. Dayton police released cruiser camera footage that showed officers arriving at the scene and ordering Keirns to drop the gun and then shooting at him. In another video, officers were seen providing aid for him.

Those officers were not indicted by a grand jury that reviewed the case last month.

Grand jury finds Dayton officers acted lawfully in Wayne Avenue shooting

Keirns is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail. A message left for Montgomery County Public Defender Christopher Thompson, who represented Keirns in the matter, wasn’t returned.