DOD civilian employees may seek early retirement starting today

The programs are “workforce-shaping tools that will help the DOD reach its projected civilian workforce goals of reduction by 5 to 8% through voluntary measures,” the Air Force said in a recent release.

Employees can apply for either program beginning Monday, April 7 through April 14, next Monday.

Department of the Air Force (DAF) civilians can expect to receive direct emails from the Acting Secretary of the Air Force and myFSS (the Air Force’s human resources platform), the service said.

They will receive a form to apply for the programs.

“Employees are encouraged to review the information carefully and discuss their intentions to apply with their supervisors,” the Air Force said.

Those approved for deferred resignation will enter a transition period, beginning no earlier than May 1, during which they will not work and will receive paid administrative leave until Sept. 30. They will resign or retire by Sept. 30, and they will be exempt from in-person work requirements, the DOD said.

The programs are not open to dual status military technicians, “highly qualified” experts, flight instructors, child-care and youth program employees and foreign local national employees, among others.