Dollar General robbery suspects in 3-car crash after chase

Darnell Schnett Beans, 22 of Dayton, one of Mosley’s two passengers, was charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Mosley was headed west on Hoover Avenue at an unknown rate of speed when he apparently lost control and struck a silver 2010 Hyundai Accent driven by a 77-year-old Dayton woman headed the opposite way at North Gettysburg Avenue, according to a Dayton police traffic crash report.

The Pontiac overturned and also hit a building at 1133 N. Gettysburg Ave. and a metal utility pole. The crash also damaged a car in the building’s parking lot.

The Hyundai, whose driver only suffered minor injuries, was pushed back into a blue 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that also was headed east on Hoover Avenue. That driver, a 37-year-old Dayton woman, was not injured, according to the traffic report.

Charges have not been filed against the third passenger in the car, identified as 23-year-old Yaron B. Devoise of Dayton. He also was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Saturday with Beans and Mosley, but has since been released.

Beans and Mosley remain in jail awaiting arraignments Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court.