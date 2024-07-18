Dollar General with small grocery store format planned near I-75, Austin Blvd.

Dollar General is looking to build the 10,640-square-foot business on a vacant, 1.2-acre property just north of a Speedway gas station, on the west side of Byers Road, north of Austin Boulevard. The plan includes a building, 34 parking spaces and an access drive, according to documents submitted to the city.

The Miami Twp. Zoning Commission voted 4-0 July 10 to approve a final development plan for the site, according to township spokeswoman Jill Drury. The plan is scheduled to go before the Miami Twp. Board of Trustees Aug. 7.

In the plan, applicant Josh Allen of A4 Real Estate Group said the overall use and site design will have “minimal impact” to the community.

“The new store will be a benefit for the surrounding community to provide grocery and everyday goods to local residents without having to travel into Austin Landing, or further, to obtain the same goods,” Allen said in the plan.

The Dayton Daily News contacted Dollar General regarding its plans. The company replied that, “At this time, we are currently in due diligence phase for a new Dollar General location in Miamisburg, Ohio. This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in Montgomery County, but we have not committed to doing so just yet. Based on our current timeline, we anticipate having a final decision by winter 2024.”

On average, a traditional Dollar General store has approximately 8,000 square feet of selling space and a DG Market store typically has approximately 10,000 square feet of selling space, the company said, noting that store sizes vary by location. For comparison, a standard Aldi grocery store is about 18,000 square feet, and a Kroger MarketPlace store is over 100,000 square feet.

Dollar General lists two Dayton-area locations as DG Markets, one at 4600 N. Main St. in Harrison Twp. and the other at 2312 N. Main St. in Dayton.

The company opened its first DG Market in Hendersonville, Tennessee in 2003. Produce offerings at DG Markets include an assortment of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more.