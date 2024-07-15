New commerce center’s first tenant to bring 100 jobs to Miami Twp.

Accelevation, a data center infrastructure manufacturing company, will lease all 264,000 square feet of Building 1 at First Flight Commerce Center, according to commercial real estate services & investment company CBRE.

Founded in 2015, Accelevation serves the data center, electric vehicle and high-tech manufacturing markets.

Michael Rubiera, the company’s founder, president and CEO, said Accelevation is “thrilled” to be the first tenant in the new commerce center.

“As Accelevation continues to expand in the Miami Valley area, our need for manufacturing and office space has grown rapidly,” Rubiera said in a release. “This investment will create over 100 new jobs locally and give us the opportunity to continue to grow our manufacturing capabilities in the data center industry.”

All of the buildings at First Flight Commerce Center will feature the latest modern amenities when they are delivered, according to CBRE’s Doug Whitten, who represented NorthPoint Development in the lease negotiations.

“We can accommodate prospective occupiers from 30,000 square feet up to or over 500,000 square feet.” Whitten said in a release.

First Flight Commerce Center is located near the southern end of Washington Church Road along Austin Boulevard with numerous amenities nearby at Austin Landing, CBRE said. It also offers being close to interstates 75 and 675 and is within 30 minutes of Dayton International Airport.

Once completed, Building 1 at First Flight Commerce Center will feature 36-foot clear height, 50-by-52-foot column spacing, eight dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 267 parking spaces and 66 trailer parking spaces.

NorthPoint Development previously said it plans to build, in successive years following the first building, including a 287,000-square-foot building, a 273,000-square-foot building, another 273,000 square foot building, a 330,000-square-foot building and a 359,000-square-foot building.