Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes to open in Miamisburg on Monday; Troy location coming soon

“Dolly’s will serve up all of the familiar flavors its parent company is known for when the restaurant chain opens its doors and drive-through window to guests in Miamisburg,” said CEO of Big Boy Restaurant Group Tamer Afr. “But rest assured — contrary to what you may have heard, we know that the white sauce is the right sauce for our Signature Burgers in southwest Ohio.”

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes is the working title of Big Boy Restaurant Group’s new venture in southwest Ohio, a press release from the company stated. The Michigan-based restaurant group operates and manages 58 restaurants in Ohio, Michigan, California, Nevada, North Dakota and internationally in Thailand.

The Miamisburg restaurant will soft open at 7 a.m. Monday with several opportunities for free Signature Burgers.

The first 50 drive-thru guests starting at 11 a.m. will receive a free burger.

Up to 150 dine-in or carry-out guests starting at 2 p.m. will get a free burger.

In addition, all guests will have a chance to win door prizes such as Dayton Dragons tickets and Kings Island season passes.

First responders, police, fire and paramedics in uniform can receive one free meal each day until March 30.

“At Dolly’s, we take pride in preparing quality food served by employees who are committed to top-notch service,” Afr said. “We invite the community to try our menu and experience Dolly’s recipes for themselves.”

The next Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes restaurant will be located in Troy. More details will be announced when the plans are finalized, the release said.

MORE DETAILS

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes offers a breakfast bar from 7 to 11 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. A daily soup and salad bar is available 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and a weekly seafood buffet is offered between 4-9 p.m. each Friday through Easter.

The company has several full- and part-time positions available online for restaurants in Englewood, Huber Heights, Lebanon, Sugarcreek Twp. and Xenia.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.