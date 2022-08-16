dayton-daily-news logo
Dorothy Lane Market spends $1.1M to buy former bank on Far Hills

2022-08-16

Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Avenue, a real estate broker confirmed.

The grocery bought the bank for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale.

The former bank building is near the Dorothy Lane Market store at 2710 Far Hills.

A representative of Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said his office had no record of the transaction just yet.

A message was sent to a representative of Dorothy Lane Market.

The bank building was closed in 2020.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

