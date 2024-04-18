Annual Great Miami Riverway summit is Friday in Piqua

Complementing the keynote address, attendees will engage in two panel discussions including the Tennessee RiverLine, the Ohio River Way, and the “Down a River, Down a Beer” festival in Piqua.

A highlight of the event will be a presentation to two Piqua elementary schools – Washington Primary and Springcreek. Principals of the two schools will accept a gift from the Great Miami Riverway and the University of Dayton Rivers Institute. University of Dayton students wrote and illustrated an original children’s book titled “Into the River” which tells the story of the Great Miami River and its impact on the riverfront cities.

The summit “will provide a comprehensive overview of recent milestones and unveil ambitious new initiatives poised to propel the riverway into an even brighter future,” said Dan Foley, manager of the Miami Conservancy District.

Attendees will be able to take part in guided tours of downtown Piqua, showcasing local enterprises such as the Winans Roastery.

A reception will be held at Crooked Handle Brewing Co., and feature the new craft beer, Buzz Bait, a collaboration with the Great Miami Riverway.

The Great Miami River watershed drains all or parts of 15 counties and includes the Stillwater and Mad rivers and Twin, Wolf and Seven Mile creeks.