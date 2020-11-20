Downtown Dayton Drive-Thru Children’s Parade in Lights canceled

“We know planning events during this pandemic has been challenging at every turn, and while we’re disappointed we won’t be able to present the community with a parade, we’re happy we have other options to share the spirit of the season with Dayton, like the televised Grande Illumination and Holiday Lights on Main.” Gudorf said. “We do want to remind our community that even though some of our normal festivities are different this year, one thing remains constant — our small businesses need our support more than ever. Please be sure to patronize those businesses in a safe and responsible manner any way you can this year.”

The DDP provides regular updates about downtown businesses that are open at DowntownDayton.org/Open, including operational hours, services, ordering links and more information.

The Dayton Holiday Festival is a program of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, and is presented by Dayton Power & Light. Additional support comes from White-Allen Chevrolet, CareSource, Dayton Children’s Hospital, NECA/IBEW Electrical Professionals, the city of Dayton, Montgomery County and the Mrs. Virginia W. Kettering Dayton Holiday Festival Fund.