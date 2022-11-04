Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel

Credit: JIM NOELER Credit: JIM NOELER

Hard Rock has four standalone hotels in New York City; Atlanta; San Diego, and Orlando, Florida. Hard Rock has resorts in other parts of the world, and there are about 34 Hard Rock Cafes across the nation.

Cincinnati’s casino is part of the Hard Rock brand, and Hard Rock International has proposed to build a hotel at the property.

There’s little chance the Dayton Radisson property could become a new casino.

Ohio has four casinos, and creating another one would require a change to the state constitution, said Jessica Franks, director of communications for the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Lottery said the agency has not received an application for a new lottery retail operation from LW Dayton or Lockwood Development Partners.

Gudorf said this new destination hotel will be great for the convention center and the downtown community.

The Radisson is located next to the Levitt Pavilion Dayton, which hosts free concerts.

The Radisson was one of two hotels operating in downtown Dayton, but two new hotels are under construction.