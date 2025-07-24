Breaking: Downtown Dayton restaurant Jollity announces final day of service

Koji Burger is moving into its space full time at 127 E. Third St.
Jollity is located at 127 E. Third St. in Dayton (PHOTO COURTESY: COLE CARPENTER).

Chefs Brendon Miller and Zackary Weiner of Jollity in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District have announced the restaurant’s final day of service.

“As Jollity comes to a close, we will be transitioning dinner service to a Wednesday through Saturday schedule,” Weiner said in an Instagram video. “Your final day to experience dinner at Jollity will be Saturday, Aug. 30.”

In the meantime, they have collaborated with their team to roll out a brand new food and beverage menu.

“The last day of Koji (Burger) lunch service will be Aug. 23 to give Jollity the attention it deserves during its last week,” Miller said.

The owners have plans to close for a few weeks after Jollity’s final dinner service to remodel, rebrand and reopen as a full-time Koji Burger operation.

Customers can expect expanded hours, a bigger menu, a fresh bar program and some surprises.

The owners had planned to open Koji Burger in the Huffman District after purchasing a property about two years ago, but it “has grown into something bigger than we ever imagined.”

“What started as a pop-up is now its own thriving brand — and the demand has outpaced what our little Huffman plans could handle,” the owners previously said.

They’re working behind-the-scenes to create something new in the Huffman District — an experience built on intimate hospitality called, “Fei.”

“Thank you for the laughter and the friendship, for all the busy nights and the quiet, intimate ones where you became so much more than just guests to us,” the owners said.

Jollity is located at 127 E. Third St. For more information or to make a reservation, visit jollitydayton.com or the restaurant’s Instagram page (@jollitydayton).

