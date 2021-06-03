Downtown Lebanon to host inaugural Criterium bike race this weekend

Saturday will be a busy day in downtown Lebanon as 300 to 400 cyclists from across the Midwest are expected to participate in the city’s inaugural Criterium bicycle race.
The USA Cycling sanctioned event is being presented by Main Street Lebanon and Queen City Wheels and will bring racers to Lebanon for a high-speed, multi-lap race that will thrill cycling enthusiasts and non-fans alike.
City officials said a bike criterium or crit is a bicycle race of a specified number of laps on a closed course over public roads closed to normal traffic. Spectators will see cyclists race at speeds reaching more than 25 mph in downtown streets, while enjoying food and refreshments from local vendors. The event is free and open to the community.
The Lebanon Bike Criterium is scheduled for Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine. Cyclists will race a rectangular loop that includes Mulberry Street, High Street, Silver Street and Broadway.
The event is sponsored by Cincinnati MINI; iHeartMedia Cincinnati; The Golden Lamb; TREK Bicycle Stores Cincinnati; Elevar Design Group; SHIMANO; Minuteman Press Lebanon; LCNB; The Village Parlor; The City of Lebanon; Sit Means Sit Dog Training Cincinnati; and Hoist.
Main Street Lebanon is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve, preserve and promote the central business district of Lebanon as a commercial, cultural and social center within the context of historic preservation.
Queen City Wheels is affiliated with USA Cycling, the governing body for amateur, professional and Olympic cycling in the United States. The Queen City Wheels’ mission is to promote the sport of bicycle racing throughout Cincinnati.