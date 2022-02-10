Downtown property near Day Air Ballpark sells for $2M

A downtown Dayton office building across from Day Air Ballpark recently changed hands for more than $2 million, Montgomery County records show.
Dayton Office Properties LLC sold the four-story building at 409 E. Monument Ave to Dayton Hydraulic Co. for $2,007,000, records show.
The building is home to construction company Miller-Valentine Group, the building’s anchor tenant, which moved there from a nearby Main Street location nearly two years ago.
Before joining Crest Commercial Realty as president, Anthony Taylor was president of Dayton Hydraulic, an investment real estate company. Messages were left for him Thursday.
Dayton Hydraulic’s tax mailing address is the same as Crest Commercial Realty’s, which lists the building as available for lease.
Dayton Hydraulic has been a prolific owner of local properties over the years, listed as the owner or previous owner of numerous properties, including an office building at 1875 Founders Drive in Kettering, a warehouse at 943 Woodley Road, another office building at 313 Helena St. and many other sites.
