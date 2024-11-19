Dozens of iconic Frisch’s statues spotted in ‘Big Boy Graveyard’

They are sent to a new home — a gated area in Cincinnati at Frisch’s Restaurant Inc., the company’s corporate office, that’s been dubbed the “Big Boy Graveyard.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Cox First Media sent a reporter to check out out. It’s unknown which restaurants these statues come from, but one Big Boy statue is dressed in orange and blue overalls ready to cheer on FC Cincinnati and another is in a baseball jersey with the number 46 on the back to represent the year Dave Frisch introduced the Big Boy sandwich.

The iconic statues were first introduced in 1952, according to the company’s website.

“Called the Eastern Big Boy, Dave Frisch’s version featured Frisch’s Big Boy on his sleeve, striped overalls, a hat and the figure in a galloping gait,” the website states. This Big Boy character also had reddish-blond hair.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In 2016, the latest Big Boy debuted in Covington, Ky. It’s described as “a new, slimmer, friendlier Eastern Big Boy.”

“To this day, the friendly-faced statue continues to greet guests at the front entrance of Frisch’s with a huge smile while holding a delicious Big Boy double-decker hamburger,” the website states.

Cox First Media content partner WCPO reported last week that NNN REIT LP, an investment company that owns the Frisch’s properties, had filed 17 eviction lawsuits in Southwest Ohio that claimed the restaurant chain is $4.6 million behind on rent.

Recent Frisch’s closures in the region include:

1330 Columbus Ave. in Lebanon

3560 S. Dixie Highway in Middletown

1831 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield

20 Troy Town Dr. in Troy

38 W. Main St. in Xenia

In the last two years, several other Frisch’s locations have closed in the Miami Valley, including 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.