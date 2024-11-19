Breaking: Dozens of iconic Frisch’s statues spotted in ‘Big Boy Graveyard’

Dozens of iconic Frisch’s statues spotted in ‘Big Boy Graveyard’

Updated 31 minutes ago
Frisch’s Big Boy is known for many things, including its double decker hamburgers served with tartar sauce, onion rings, salad bars and hot fudge cakes, but something as iconic has been on the outside of the restaurants: The large Big Boy statues.

When Frisch’s in Troy closed earlier this month, the question was posed by a social media commenter: Where do the Big Boy statues go when the restaurants close down?

They are sent to a new home — a gated area in Cincinnati at Frisch’s Restaurant Inc., the company’s corporate office, that’s been dubbed the “Big Boy Graveyard.”

Cox First Media sent a reporter to check out out. It’s unknown which restaurants these statues come from, but one Big Boy statue is dressed in orange and blue overalls ready to cheer on FC Cincinnati and another is in a baseball jersey with the number 46 on the back to represent the year Dave Frisch introduced the Big Boy sandwich.

The iconic statues were first introduced in 1952, according to the company’s website.

“Called the Eastern Big Boy, Dave Frisch’s version featured Frisch’s Big Boy on his sleeve, striped overalls, a hat and the figure in a galloping gait,” the website states. This Big Boy character also had reddish-blond hair.

In 2016, the latest Big Boy debuted in Covington, Ky. It’s described as “a new, slimmer, friendlier Eastern Big Boy.”

“To this day, the friendly-faced statue continues to greet guests at the front entrance of Frisch’s with a huge smile while holding a delicious Big Boy double-decker hamburger,” the website states.

Cox First Media content partner WCPO reported last week that NNN REIT LP, an investment company that owns the Frisch’s properties, had filed 17 eviction lawsuits in Southwest Ohio that claimed the restaurant chain is $4.6 million behind on rent.

Recent Frisch’s closures in the region include:

  • 1330 Columbus Ave. in Lebanon
  • 3560 S. Dixie Highway in Middletown
  • 1831 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield
  • 20 Troy Town Dr. in Troy
  • 38 W. Main St. in Xenia

In the last two years, several other Frisch’s locations have closed in the Miami Valley, including 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

