Last TGI Fridays in Dayton region closes after chain files for bankruptcy protection

The Falcons Group was formed in 2018 with the acquisition of 16 TGI Fridays locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. As of today, the franchisee has 10 TGI Fridays, according to the group’s website.

The Beavercreek restaurant previously had a sign posted on the door that read, “Temporarily closed due to mechanical issue. Will reopen tomorrow.”

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, the restaurant was not open.

Rohit Manocha, executive chairman of TGI Fridays Inc., said in a statement that the “primary driver of our financial challenges resulted from COVID-19 and our capital structure.”

TGI Fridays Inc. owns and operates 39 restaurants in the U.S. A separate entity, TGI Fridays Franchisor, owns the intellectual property and has franchised the brand to 56 independent owners in 41 countries.

“All of these franchise locations, both domestic and international, are independently owned and therefore not included in TGI Fridays Inc.’s Chapter 11 process,” a release from TGI Fridays Inc. states.

The Dallas-based restaurant chain has around 160 restaurants in the U.S. The chain closed 36 restaurants in January and dozens more at the end of October, according to the Associated Press.

In 2017, the TGI Fridays in Huber Heights and Miami Twp. closed its doors after a new lease agreement could not be reached.

The closest TGI Fridays to the Dayton region include: 7656 Cox Lane in West Chester or 3719 Stone Creek Blvd. in Cincinnati.