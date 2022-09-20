dayton-daily-news logo
DPS hiring paraprofessionals at event Thursday

In this file photo, Mary Johnson shakes the hand of Dayton Public Schools human resources partner Andrae Hicks on Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021, after a job interview. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

In this file photo, Mary Johnson shakes the hand of Dayton Public Schools human resources partner Andrae Hicks on Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021, after a job interview. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Dayton Public Schools on Thursday is hiring paraprofessionals — people with an associate’s degree and a state license, to work with bus drivers, special education students and classroom teachers.

The hiring event is from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at 15 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.

People also must pass a background check.

For more information about open positions, and to apply online, visit https://www.dps.k12.oh.us/careers/.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

