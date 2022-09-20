DPS hiring paraprofessionals at event Thursday

Dayton Public Schools on Thursday is hiring paraprofessionals — people with an associate’s degree and a state license, to work with bus drivers, special education students and classroom teachers.
The hiring event is from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at 15 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.
People also must pass a background check.
For more information about open positions, and to apply online, visit https://www.dps.k12.oh.us/careers/.
In Other News
1
$480K Grant Park improvement project starts Thursday in Washington Twp.
2
Longtime Centerville craft, clothing boutique expands into new, larger...
3
WWII veteran James ‘Pee Wee’ Martin to be escorted to Dayton National...
4
Renewed strength, fresh inspiration: Area celebrates 87 new American...
5
Troy Fire officials defend ‘baby box’ design after complaint filed with...
About the Author