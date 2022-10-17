DPS superintendent named 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year

Elizabeth Lolli will be presented with this award during the Nov. 8 DPS school board review session, and she also will be honored during the BASA fall conference in October 2023, according to the district’s Monday announcement.

“I am very honored to be selected as the Ohio Superintendent of the Year,” Lolli said. “I am also appreciative that the efforts of the Dayton Public School District are being recognized at this level. All successful leaders are supported by high-quality team members. The entire DPS team has a part in this award. We will continue the work for all Dayton students. For me, this work is a mission — not a job.”