DPS superintendent named 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year

The Buckeye Association of School Administrators has named the Dayton Public Schools superintendent its 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year.
Elizabeth Lolli will be presented with this award during the Nov. 8 DPS school board review session, and she also will be honored during the BASA fall conference in October 2023, according to the district’s Monday announcement.
“I am very honored to be selected as the Ohio Superintendent of the Year,” Lolli said. “I am also appreciative that the efforts of the Dayton Public School District are being recognized at this level. All successful leaders are supported by high-quality team members. The entire DPS team has a part in this award. We will continue the work for all Dayton students. For me, this work is a mission — not a job.”
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
The last DPS superintendent to receive this award was Franklin Smith in 1989, according to BASA.
Superintendents must be nominated for this award and are then judged on several criteria, including meeting the needs of students in the school system; personal and organizational communication; improvement of their administrative knowledge and skills; and participation in their community and understanding of regional and national issues.
Throughout her time as superintendent, Lolli has worked to improve the educational experience of DPS students, which includes:
- Increasing the number of neighborhood school centers from five to 10
- Opening the district’s first school-based health center at Roosevelt Elementary
- Increasing the number of career-technical pathways from 13 to 24
- Reinstating band and choir programs
- Improving the overall report card rating for the first time in the district’s history and recovering the report card rating for a second time to pre-COVID levels
- Developing and implementing a double teaching model in all first-third grade classrooms, which has proven to be effective at increasing student achievement and closing gaps (in many cases, student growth is surpassing the national norm)
Lolli has served as superintendent since March 2018. Prior to that, she served as the district’s interim superintendent and associate superintendent. Throughout her career, she has served as a classroom teacher, music teacher, assistant principal, principal, curriculum director and superintendent in two other districts. She also worked as a full-time professor and adjunct professor at Kent State University. She is a published author of one book and multiple articles in educational journals.
About the Author