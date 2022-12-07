Drive-thru mass food distribution Thursday in Trotwood

The Foodbank Inc. is ready to serve hundreds of Trotwood-area families in need of food assistance.
A drive-thru mass food distribution is from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the former Salem Mall property at 2275 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.
CareSource is sponsoring the event, and its employees will be volunteering to help pass out food, which will include fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products free of charge.
Residents are advised to have plenty of space in the trunk or backseat for food to be placed.
The event is part of a series of food distributions to support local communities with a high concentration of food insecurity, according to a press release. They are in addition to the Foodbank’s Mobile Pantry program, which gives out food each month in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.
“We are grateful that we can offer these additional opportunities to support families who need it,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, stated. “The city of Trotwood is a terrific asset to the Greater Dayton area, full of economic growth and progress. It is also a community that has high levels of food insecurity due to historic disinvestment. We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors.”
Anyone with questions can call The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.
