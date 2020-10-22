Driver charged in Clayton crash that killed 2 Dayton women

A 63-year-old Dayton man is facing charges for the deaths of two Dayton women in a March car crash in Clayton.
Jeffrey K. Cox is ordered to appear Nov. 4 for his arraignment in Vandalia Municipal Court on two counts each of vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter, both misdemeanors.
He is the accused driver of a white 2008 Ford Econoline 350 that troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said ran a red light March 31 while headed west on state Route 49 in Clayton. The van collided with a green 2005 Cadillac STS headed north on Hoke Road, according to a traffic crash report.
The front seat passenger of the Cadillac, Toya Y. Martin, 51, of Dayton, was killed at the scene.
Driver Tonia E. Cranford, also 51 of Dayton, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The crash also injured an 8-year-old girl riding in the back seat of the Cadillac. She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, and Cox was taken to Grandview Medical Center for treatment, the crash report stated.