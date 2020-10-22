Driver charged in Clayton crash that killed 2 Dayton women

Jeffrey K. Cox is ordered to appear Nov. 4 for his arraignment in Vandalia Municipal Court on two counts each of vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter, both misdemeanors.

He is the accused driver of a white 2008 Ford Econoline 350 that troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said ran a red light March 31 while headed west on state Route 49 in Clayton. The van collided with a green 2005 Cadillac STS headed north on Hoke Road, according to a traffic crash report.