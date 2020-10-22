Well-known cardiologist dies after months of COVID-19 complications

To create a lasting legacy for family to remember, people who knew Chandra can send in 4-by-6 inch flash cards stating how and when they met, how he impacted their life and what they miss most about him. Friends coordinating the effort request people write on only one side of the card and send in two copies of the card so each child can have one. People can also send in 4-by-6 inch photos they have taken with him. Cards can be mailed to Chandra Family c/o Rada Carfora, 9764 Olde Georgetown Way, Centerville, OH 45458.

Chandra served as medical director of cardiac preventative care and research at the Miami Valley Hospital, which is part of Premier Health.

Premier Health said in a statement that Chandra served "as a tireless advocate for his patients and their families, was a highly respected colleague by both clinical and support staff, and cared deeply about the health and well-being of the entire community. "

“This is a profound loss for so many — first and foremost for his family to whom we send our prayers and deepest sympathy. For those of us who had the privilege of knowing him well, he will long be remembered for his expertise, his drive and his passion,” Premier stated.

Premier said Chandra shared his talents with others, mentoring physician residents and participating in many community programs and events.