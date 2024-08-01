Driver dead after dump truck hits overpass on I-70 in Clay Twp

A dump truck driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 after the dump bed hit the state Route 49 over pass in Clay Twp. Thursday morning.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mark Murray. Their identity has not been released.
Troopers responded to I-70 East at the state Route 49 overpass around 2:20 a.m.
The dump truck was delivering asphalt for paving work in the area. The driver was pulling away and still had the dump bed raised when it hit the overpass, Murray said.
The right lane is closed on I-70 East.
Murray said the closure is related to the paving work, which was suspended while crews investigated the crash.
We will update this story as more details are available.
In Other News
1
We want your best tailgating food recipes: Here’s how to participate
2
July’s most-read stories: $138 million Powerball winner, Homeland...
3
Mass food distribution event to take place in Eaton today
4
United Way, AES Ohio celebrate 110-year partnership
5
United Grinding creates paths — and careers — for apprentices
About the Author