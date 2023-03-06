Driver flees after car crashes into building in Dayton

A driver fled the scene after crashing into a building in Dayton Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, according to Dayton police. There was a car seat inside the car, but crews did not find a child.
The crash occurred at an unoccupied business at West Third Street between Crown Avenue and Liscum Drive.
Initial reports indicated the car was traveling east on West Third Street at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the building. The car got turned around so the front of the vehicle was pointed toward the street.
The car did not appear to be stolen, according to police.
The crash is under investigation. We will update this story as more information is available.
