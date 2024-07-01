Driver flown to hospital after SUV lodged under semi trailer in Darke County

On arrival, deputies found a gray 2024 Toyota RAV-4 wedged underneath the semi’s trailer.

The sheriff’s office said that the SUV, driven by Ashley Tellone, 31, of Piqua, who headed east on Childrens Home-Bradford Road when she apparently failed to stop at the U.S. 127 intersection. The SUV then crashed into the side of the trailer, became pinned underneath, and was dragged more than 100 feet before the semi stopped.

Englewood Towing was called to the scene to lift the trailer off the SUV before Tellone could be mechanically removed from the SUV. She was then flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the Darke County Coroner’s Office was on scene, but said that this was because they were in the area and came to help as first responders.

In addition to the coroner’s office and CareFlight, Darke County deputies were assisted at the scene by Greenville Twp. Fire and Rescue, Greenville police and fire departments and Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.