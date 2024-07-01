Police: Teen turned toward officers prior to deadly shooting; body camera released

Both officers shot at the teen, firing a total of eight times, said Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder.

Officers and an off-duty nurse provided medical care to the teen. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Afzal said a handgun was found in the grass to the left of the teen’s body. The handgun was a Glock 17 that was loaded with a 30-round magazine.

The chief said the situation unfolded quickly. The body camera footage from when officers left the cruiser to just before the teen was shot was about 10 seconds.

The officers, who have not been identified, both have been with the department for six years. The first officer has received six commendations, two oral reprimands and one written reprimand. The second officer has received 12 commendations and a written reprimand.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and the Dayton Police Professional Standards Bureau is conducting a separate administrative investigation.

Afzal acknowledged the pain the community is experiencing following the shooting and said the incident has also been hard for the police force.

“This is an extremely traumatic time for the community,” he said. “It’s also an extremely traumatic time for the department itself.”

Those close to the family said the deceased is a 16-year-old boy. His identity has not been released as of Monday morning.

On Sunday dozens gathered near Wolf Creek on Negley Place to mourn the teen. Participants at the rally referred him as “Brian.”

“I am in disbelief,” said a woman who was introduced as Brian’s mother, speaking quietly into a microphone. “I just want to be here for my son. That’s all.”

Later a crowd met near where the boy was shot and released balloons to honor his memory.