Driver guilty in 107 mph crash that killed 2 young Springboro HS grads

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe presides over a trial. STAFF FILE
A Bellbrook woman was found guilty of causing a crash in May 2023 that killed two young Springboro High School graduates, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced Monday.

Mary Ellen Huelsman, 59, was convicted by Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe of two counts each of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide following a four-day bench trial, or trial by judge.

The crash victims were identified as 20-year-old Michael Todd Barch Jr. of Clearcreek Twp. and 19-year-old Karys Rose Seipel of Springboro. Barch was a 2021 Springboro grad who had just completed his second year at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, and Seipel was a 2022 Springboro grad who just finished her freshman year at Miami University in Oxford, according to their obituaries and the prosecutor’s office.

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. May 20, 2023, at the intersection of Ohio 48 and Lytle-Five Points Road.

Huelsman was traveling at 107 mph when she ran a red light in a 2022 Kia Telluride and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Barch that was headed west on Lytle-Five Points Road. The impact forced both vehicles to go off the side of the road. The Chevrolet was pushed 250 feet into a telephone pole, where it caught fire, according to a report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Barch and his passenger, Seipel, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our office handles many homicide cases, but as a parent of children basically the same age, this tragedy hits particularly close to home,” said Fornshell. “It’s infuriating that because of Huelsman’s reckless decision that night, a young man and a young woman with tremendously bright futures did not return home to the families that loved them so much.”

Huelsman suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Kettering Health Main Campus, the report stated.

In convicting Huelsman of the charges, Tepe rejected the defense’s claim that Huelsman was not guilty by reason of insanity, the prosecutor’s office said.

She faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced April 4.

Plans call for a single-lane roundabout to be built in 2028 at the Ohio 48 and Lytle-Five Points Road intersection at an estimated cost of $3.66 million, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

When roundabouts replace an intersection with traffic signals, Federal Highway Administration studies show a reduction in crashes overall by 48% and a nearly 80% drop in serious injury and deadly crashes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced $3.6 million in state funding will come to Warren County in fiscal year 2028 to build a single-lane roundabout at Ohio 48 and Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Twp. When roundabouts replace a traffic signal, Federal Highway Administration studies show a 48% reduction in crashes and a nearly 80% drop in serious injury and deadly crashes. ED RICHTER/STAFF

