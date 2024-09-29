Driver hits pedestrian in Washington Twp. and then leaves scene

A pedestrian crossing the road in Washington Twp. was hit by a driver early Sunday morning and then left the scene..
Crews responded to reports of a hit-and-run pedestrian crash around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Ohio725 near McEwen Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
A silver 2019 Honda FIT driving east on Ohio 725 and west of McEwen Road hit a pedestrian on the roadway, the sheriff’s office said. The driver then left the scene and was later located.
The man crossing the road was injured in the crash, however, further details regarding his condition aren’t available.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
