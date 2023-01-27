Driver of stolen car in Moraine police chase pleads guilty

A Dayton man accused of crashing a stolen car involved in a police chase had two charges dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Tolie Damien Pate Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and charges of failure to stop after an accident and receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), were dismissed, according to a document filed Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Moraine police responded around 11:45 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022, to the area of Springboro Pike and West Dorothy Lane regarding a stolen white Honda Accord stolen from a Butler Twp. after it was left running in a driveway. An officer spotted the car leaving a car wash on West Dorothy Lane, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
“Our officers attempted to stop that vehicle,” said Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish. “It fled from our officers. [There was] a short pursuit down West Dorothy Lane toward state Route 741. That vehicle crashed into another car in the intersection and three occupants of that car bailed.”
Pate was identified as the driver, Parish said.
He and two others from Dayton, Jaylin Darren Barnes, 18, and Dalan Jamal Nevins, 20, were arrested after a short foot chase.
Barnes and Nevins were charged with misdemeanor obstructing official business, and Barnes also was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony.
Barnes is next due in court on Feb. 8 for an in lieu of conviction report. In such cases, a defendant pleads guilty but the judge sets up an intervention plan overseen by the probation department. If the defendant does not adhere to the intervention, the judge accepts the guilty plea and the defendant could be incarcerated.
Nevins pleaded no contest and was found guilty Dec. 29 in Kettering Municipal Court of a lesser charge of persistent disorderly conduct and was ordered to serve two years of unsupervised probation.
Pate faces up to three years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
About the Author