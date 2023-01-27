Driver of stolen car in Moraine police chase pleads guilty

Pate was identified as the driver, Parish said.

He and two others from Dayton, Jaylin Darren Barnes, 18, and Dalan Jamal Nevins, 20, were arrested after a short foot chase.

Barnes and Nevins were charged with misdemeanor obstructing official business, and Barnes also was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony.

Barnes is next due in court on Feb. 8 for an in lieu of conviction report. In such cases, a defendant pleads guilty but the judge sets up an intervention plan overseen by the probation department. If the defendant does not adhere to the intervention, the judge accepts the guilty plea and the defendant could be incarcerated.

Nevins pleaded no contest and was found guilty Dec. 29 in Kettering Municipal Court of a lesser charge of persistent disorderly conduct and was ordered to serve two years of unsupervised probation.

Pate faces up to three years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.