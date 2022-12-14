3 arrested in Moraine stolen car leads police chase, crashes

The chase lasted for less than half a mile and officers’ maximum speed reached 82 miles per hour, he said.

“It is a serious situation. We take our vehicle pursuits very seriously,” Parish said. “We have a lot of restrictions, policies and procedures in place.”

The driver of the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

All three suspects were arrested following a short foot chase with help from the Kettering Police Department and a K9 officer, Parish added.

The driver was identified as Pate and the two occupants were identified as Nevins and Barnes, according to court records.

Witnesses and surveillance video from the area reportedly showed Barnes running with a gun and throwing it on the roof of a business. Investigators later recovered the gun from the roof, according to an affidavit.

Barnes and Nevins were injured in the crash and taken to Kettering Health Main Campus for treatment. Pate was transported to Kettering Health Dayton.

The Honda was stolen from a Butler Twp. residence after it was left running in the driveway, according to court records.

“[The suspects] were reportedly dropped off at the theft site by a blue Hyundai and have been linked to several other vehicle thefts in the area,” an affidavit read.

Parish could not confirm if the suspects or vehicle were involved in other car thefts in the region, but said investigators contacted Kettering and Miami Twp. police because the vehicle matched the description of one involved in thefts in those communities.

“By looking at just face value at those videos it certainly looks like it could be the same vehicle involved,” he said.

Vehicle thefts have continued to be a problem in the Miami Valley region, Parish added.

“We’ve had an ongoing issue in the Dayton area, Montgomery County and surrounding counties with automobile thefts and thefts from vehicles,” he said.