Driver pronounced dead at scene of Darke County crash

An older driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a late Thursday afternoon crash in Darke County.

A man driving a 2010 GMC Acadia was headed south on state Route 121 around 4:45 p.m., approaching U.S. 36 West when the GMC traveled through the roundabout, striking a road sign. The GMC then went off the right side of the road and came to rest in a ditch, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses stopped to aid the driver, who was unresponsive in the driver’s seat. He was removed from the vehicle and CPR was not successful, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the driver’s cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation.

