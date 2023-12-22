Driver pronounced dead at scene of Darke County crash

An older driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a late Thursday afternoon crash in Darke County.

A man driving a 2010 GMC Acadia was headed south on state Route 121 around 4:45 p.m., approaching U.S. 36 West when the GMC traveled through the roundabout, striking a road sign. The GMC then went off the right side of the road and came to rest in a ditch, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.