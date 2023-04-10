Dryden Road I-75 ramp now closed for 2 years as part of reconstruction plan

The closure started today, April 10, and is through July 2025. The detour is from Dryden Road to Northlawn Avenue to Springboro Pike (state Route 741) to I-75 North.

The closure is part of a larger $47 million I-75 project. The second phase of that work has begun and includes reconstruction of 2.7 miles of highway from Exit 47 in West Carrollton to just north of Exit 50A at Dryden Road.