Dryden Road I-75 ramp now closed for 2 years as part of reconstruction plan

Dryden Road’s entrance ramp to Interstate 75 North will be closed for two years as part of an ongoing highway reconstruction project.
The closure started today, April 10, and is through July 2025. The detour is from Dryden Road to Northlawn Avenue to Springboro Pike (state Route 741) to I-75 North.
The closure is part of a larger $47 million I-75 project. The second phase of that work has begun and includes reconstruction of 2.7 miles of highway from Exit 47 in West Carrollton to just north of Exit 50A at Dryden Road.
I-75 will experience major reconstruction that will cause traffic pattern shifts, ramp closures and lane restrictions in each direction, which will result in new pavement, storm sewers, lighting and minor bridge repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
ODOT uses a Pavement Condition Rating system to look at different roadways for issues, such as rutting and cracking, and how to fix the infrastructures issues.
Next year, it is expected the 550-foot southbound deceleration ramp from I-75 to Dryden Road will be extended around 100 feet, according to ODOT.
Other projects such as bridge repairs, a better median barrier, new lights and others are expected to take place over the next two to three years as well.