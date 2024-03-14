Dunkin’ opens today in Xenia, Popeyes slated for late April

The Xenia Dunkin’ at 2014 Main St. near the ALDI grocery store officially opened its doors today.

The coffee shop is in the midst of a soft opening with a grand opening celebration planned for April 2. There will be a check presentation at 10 a.m. during the grand opening to HALO, a non profit organization with a mission of reducing the population of owner-surrendered animals in shelters, said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Gilligan Company.

The new Dunkin’ features a double drive thru. On the inside, customers can expect their favorite signature cold beverages such as iced coffee served through a tap system and a front-facing bakery case with donuts and other baked goods.

Gilligan Company is also the franchisee of the Popeyes restaurant next door at 2028 W. Main St. A soft opening is slated for late April with a grand opening to follow in late May, Remke said.

In June 2022, City of Xenia Development Director Steve Brodsky said Dairy Queen Grill & Chill had also submitted a preliminary zoning application to open in this area known as Xenia Gateway.

Other restaurants with plans to open in Xenia include:

  • Waffle House, to be located on a 1-acre parcel of land behind the Circle K gas station on Progress Drive
  • Butterbee’s American Grille, to be located next door to Skyline Chili on Progress Drive. They hope to open in summer 2024.
  • Nara Thai Kitchen to be located at 68 Xenia Towne Square near Nail Ace and T-Mobile. They hope to open in April.
