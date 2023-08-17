Duo indicted in break-in, exchange of gunfire in Dayton

A man and woman accused of exchanging gunfire with another woman during an attempted break-in in Dayton have been indicted.

Travon D. Thomas and Cassie Jones-Hufford are both charged with one count of attempt to commit aggravated burglary, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Thomas is also facing one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and felonious assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The pair reportedly attempted to break into an apartment in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue on July 29.

Jones-Hufford kicked in the back door of the apartment and then the resident began shooting at her, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“She believed [Jones-Hufford] was trying to break into her apartment in order to harm her,” the affidavit read.

Thomas returned fire at the resident, according to court documents.

Jones-Hufford and Thomas then reportedly fled with two vehicles of people who came with them.

Investigators found several shell casings in the parking lot and two near the woman’s apartment. An officer also noticed several bullet holes in the brick outside the apartment and inside the unit.

Crews got video of the incident from the apartment complex as well.

Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday and Jones-Hufford will be arraigned Aug, 31.