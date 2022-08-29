BreakingNews
UPDATE: Huber Heights man killed in Miami County crash ID’d
dayton-daily-news logo
X

E. Bryant Crutchfield, inventor of the Trapper Keeper in Dayton, dies at 85

E. Bryant Crutchfield, inventor of the Trapper Keeper. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
E. Bryant Crutchfield, inventor of the Trapper Keeper. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
7 minutes ago

E. Bryant “Crutch” Crutchfield, who innovated the way children carried their school work from his Dayton office, died on Aug. 21 in Marietta, Ga. He was 85.

Crutchfield was the Director of New Ventures at the Mead Paper Corp. in Dayton, where he spent 34 years of his career. He then worked another 10 years at Georgia Pacific before retiring, according to his obituary.

In the late 1970s Crutchfield invented the Trapper Keeper, a binder with folders and pockets designed to hold school supplies. Its popularity grew throughout the 1980′s and 1990′s with over 75 million Trapper Keepers being sold.

Combined ShapeCaption
In the late 1970's E. Bryant Crutchfield invented the Trapper Keeper, a binder with folders and pockets designed to hold school supplies. It's popularity grew throughout the 1980's and 1990's with over 75 million Trapper Keepers being sold.

In the late 1970's E. Bryant Crutchfield invented the Trapper Keeper, a binder with folders and pockets designed to hold school supplies. It's popularity grew throughout the 1980's and 1990's with over 75 million Trapper Keepers being sold.

Combined ShapeCaption
In the late 1970's E. Bryant Crutchfield invented the Trapper Keeper, a binder with folders and pockets designed to hold school supplies. It's popularity grew throughout the 1980's and 1990's with over 75 million Trapper Keepers being sold.

Crutchfield had seven U.S. Patents in his name. He was proud of his business accomplishments and the people that he met along the way, his obituary said.

After growing up in Alabama, he attended Auburn University and took a job with Montag, which was acquired by Mead. That caused his move to Dayton and some of his notable innovations to happen with the company.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his, son Ken (and wife Mary), and his daughter, Carol Iyer (and husband Shekhar), six grandchildren (Daniel, Sarah, Nicole, Nate, Samantha, and Sam), two great-grandchildren and other family and friends.

Combined ShapeCaption
In the late 1970's E. Bryant Crutchfield invented the Trapper Keeper, a binder with folders and pockets designed to hold school supplies. It's popularity grew throughout the 1980's and 1990's with over 75 million Trapper Keepers being sold.

In the late 1970's E. Bryant Crutchfield invented the Trapper Keeper, a binder with folders and pockets designed to hold school supplies. It's popularity grew throughout the 1980's and 1990's with over 75 million Trapper Keepers being sold.

Combined ShapeCaption
In the late 1970's E. Bryant Crutchfield invented the Trapper Keeper, a binder with folders and pockets designed to hold school supplies. It's popularity grew throughout the 1980's and 1990's with over 75 million Trapper Keepers being sold.

In Other News
1
Crocs hiring event set for Tuesday near Dayton airport
2
UPDATE: Huber Heights man killed in Miami County crash ID’d
3
5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes
4
Dayton’s Mediation Response Unit responding to some calls instead of...
5
Central State student seriously injured in crash; university offering...

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a Photographer and Digital Specialist at the Journal-News for 28 years. Greg’s current role of Digital Specialist puts his focus on social media. Although Greg is not out on assignment as much with his latest role, he still finds ways to connect with readers everyday.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top