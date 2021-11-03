Early results show human services levy renewal passing

With 33.9% of the precincts reporting in Montgomery County, the Human Services levy renewal is continuing with voter approval.
As the totals from mailed and in-person early voting were released, the eight-year, 8.21-mill renewal levy was ahead with 77.6% of the vote for the levy and 22.4% voting against, according to early unofficial votes from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
The levy generates about $73 million annually for a large variety of human services in Montgomery County and supporters say those services are needed now more than ever.
The human services levy renews the larger of two countywide levies that pay for services for elderly and frail residents, abused and neglected children, people with developmental disabilities, the homeless, unemployed workers and people in crisis, including those struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.
Supporters say more than 50,000 people in the county receive direct levy-funded services, they benefit the entire community.
“This human services levy touches the lives of every single person in the community,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, executive director of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) of Montgomery County, which receives nearly half of its revenue from the county’s human services levies.
About the Author