dayton-daily-news logo
X

Early results show human services levy renewal passing

Montgomery County voters next month will decide whether or not to approve Issue 1. The measure is a levy renewal that raises funding for a wide array of human services. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Caption
Montgomery County voters next month will decide whether or not to approve Issue 1. The measure is a levy renewal that raises funding for a wide array of human services. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 19 minutes ago

With 33.9% of the precincts reporting in Montgomery County, the Human Services levy renewal is continuing with voter approval.

As the totals from mailed and in-person early voting were released, the eight-year, 8.21-mill renewal levy was ahead with 77.6% of the vote for the levy and 22.4% voting against, according to early unofficial votes from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The levy generates about $73 million annually for a large variety of human services in Montgomery County and supporters say those services are needed now more than ever.

ExploreLIVE UPDATES: Complete local election results

The human services levy renews the larger of two countywide levies that pay for services for elderly and frail residents, abused and neglected children, people with developmental disabilities, the homeless, unemployed workers and people in crisis, including those struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Supporters say more than 50,000 people in the county receive direct levy-funded services, they benefit the entire community.

“This human services levy touches the lives of every single person in the community,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, executive director of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) of Montgomery County, which receives nearly half of its revenue from the county’s human services levies.

In Other News
1
UPDATE: Kettering incumbents still lead early in city council, school...
2
Springboro school board race has incumbents leading the early vote
3
Turner-Sloss and Fairchild take early lead in Dayton city commission...
4
Mims leads Bowers in Dayton mayoral race in early results, but race...
5
UPDATE: Centerville incumbents up early in school board, city council...

About the Author

ajc.com

Ed Richter
Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top