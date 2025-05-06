Early voting shows school levies failing in Greene, Warren counties

Beavercreek’s multimillion-dollar bond issue would fund construction of a new high school, relieving pressure on a school district that is already strapped for space, administrators say.

The 4.9-mill bond issue — identical to one rejected last November — would cost a homeowner within the school district an additional $172 annually for each $100,000 of appraised real estate value ($258 for a $150K home, $516 for a $300K home, etc.), according to the Greene County Auditor’s Office. The bond would be paid off over the course of up to 37 years.

The lion’s share of the bond issue project — about $225 million of the $265 million total — would go toward constructing a new high school at an 89-acre property on the southeast corner of South Alpha Bellbrook and Indian Ripple roads. It would include a theater, sports stadiums and fields, and a large parking lot.

While construction of a new high school would be the headline of the project, the remaining money would be divided among three new elementary school gyms at $15 million, $20 million of miscellaneous reprogramming improvements, and $5 million in capital improvements, including accessibility and security upgrades.

If voters approve, it would cause a domino effect of changes: The current high school would be renovated into a middle school for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. Ferguson Hall would be used for alternative programming, including working with the Greene County Career Center. Coy Middle School and Ankeney Middle School would both be converted into elementary schools. The oldest elementary school, Main Elementary, would be renovated into central offices for the district.

***********

Partial results from early and absentee voting only show Sugarcreek Twp. voters supporting a 1.5-mill property tax levy by a 112-88 ratio to fund police operations and equipment, according to the Greene County Board of Elections.

Sugarcreek Twp. officials say this would be their first police levy in 13 years.

If passed, the permanent levy would generate $721,000 a year, and would cost homeowners $52.50 for each $100,000 in property valuation, according to the Greene County Auditor’s office.

The levy would have two primary effects. The money would be used to hire two officers — one patrol officer and an additional full-time school resource officer with Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools. Funds also would go toward purchasing vehicles and equipment, township Administrator Barry Tiffany said.

************

Voters were rejecting the Franklin school district’s tax levy request with 61% against the levy and 39% for the levy, according to partial results from early voting only from the Warren County Board of Elections.

Franklin’s Board of Education in January voted to place an emergency five-year, 6.301-mill property tax levy on the ballot that would raise $4,519,279 annually to fund district operating costs.

If approved, the levy would cost homeowners $220.54 a year for each $100,000 of appraised home value. For the average home in the district, it would cost $479.71, according to a levy fact sheet.

It has been 11 years since Franklin City Schools last had a new-money levy pass for daily operating costs, which makes good on the district’s promise that the 2014 levy would last eight to 10 years, Superintendent Michael Sander said.

The district outlined $1.2 million in cuts for the 2025-26 academic year that will be implemented if the levy is not approved. They include eliminating all-day kindergarten, reducing busing to state minimum levels with no high school transportation, as well as implementing higher school fees and larger class sizes.

According to the district’s five-year budget forecast, Franklin began this school year with less than 10% of a year’s spending in the bank, which is the lowest in the region.

************

Partial results from early voting only show Franklin voters rejecting a 4.9-mill property tax levy by a 75-48 ratio to fund fire department operations and equipment, according to the Warren County Board of Elections.

Franklin voters were deciding on a permanent 4.9-mill property tax levy to fund fire department operations and equipment.

The levy, if passed, would collect $1.76 million annually for the city. It would cost a homeowner $172 a year for each $100,000 of appraised property value.

The city’s last tax levy request for additional fire department funding was in 2012, at which point they promised not to come back to voters for 10 years.

City officials said the average age of the fire division’s vehicle fleet is 22 years, contributing to higher and higher maintenance fees. They also said the department has a staffing shortage and that a grant that helps pay for personnel is expiring at the end of 2026.