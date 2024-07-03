BreakingNews
2nd person dies after drive-by shooting in Dayton last week

Eastway plans to open new Dayton foodbank

Bainbridge Street foodbank scheduled to open July 10

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Dayton-based Eastway Behavioral Healthcare intends to open a new local foodbank July 10.

One of Ohio’s largest mental health care agencies serving some 2,000 clients daily, Eastway leaders have seen a critical need for food in the area, Cybil Saum-Johnson, chief operating officer, vice president and director of operations at Eastway, said in a recent interview.

The new foodbank will be in a Bainbridge Street building, across the street from Eastway’s main offices at 600 Wayne Ave. in Dayton.

The agency is partnering with the Dayton Foodbank to open the site’s doors, relying also on a $20,000 grant from the Brain Health Foundation.

“We’re going to set it up almost as a grocery store,” Saum-Johnson said.

For more than six decades, Eastway has served people with mental illnesses. It’s hard to work on treatment for such illnesses if clients don’t have a place to sleep at night or if they’re hungry, Saum-Johnson said.

“We’re just going to start with the needs and go from there,” she said. “We’re going to see where it takes us.”

In 2017, Eastway expanded its service footprint to include Columbus and Washington Court House.

For more information about the foodbank, people can call Eastway’s intake number at (937) 496-2000.

In Other News
1
2nd person dies after drive-by shooting in Dayton last week
2
Have you seen this man? Alert issued for missing 72-year-old in...
3
27-year-old killed, man critically injured after Greene County crash
4
Woodard Development proposes dual new buildings at Miami Valley...
5
Civil War hero with local ties to get Medal of Honor for Great...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top