EB I-70 closed, one flown to hospital after crash with one car, two semis

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed after state Route 48 due to a crash between two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle.
Careflight was called to the scene, and flew one person to the hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP dispatchers said that the crash is around mile marker 30, which is near where the highway goes over Meeker Road and Frederick Pike.
Early reports indicated that one person was trapped due to the crash.
