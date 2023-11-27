Economic development efforts remain top concern in Troy budget discussions

Troy’s service and safety director said he is “reasonably comfortable” with Troy’s financial resources and 2024 proposed budget that includes funding for continued economic development efforts and an update of a downtown parking garage study.

“Our economic development efforts are steady, our reputation with our business community as being focused on their success, and council and the mayor’s willingness to spend financial resources to grow those businesses is pretty well-known and, most important, we have a track record of really meaning it,” said Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

A detailed look at proposed spending in 2024 and through 2028 was made by city administrators, council and staff during the annual budget review Nov. 15. The focus of discussion primarily was for a couple of years out but not much beyond because so much can change, council was told.

Councilman Todd Severt, finance committee chair, said the discussion takes time but is needed. “It is one of the most important things we do is determine how the city money will be spent,” he said.

Council’s top priority remains economic development aimed at “steady growth,” primarily with existing businesses, Titterington said. Those efforts are enhanced by city support to the Troy Development Council ($140,000 recommended) and the Troy Main Street nonprofit downtown organization ($60,000 recommended).

The total amount of proposed spending next year is $62,459,491 with $41 million in the general fund.

Personnel-wise the proposed budget includes hiring one new police officer and the conversion of a second officer position that now handles the property room and accreditation into a civilian position. This would free up the officer position for a street officer.

Among proposed projects is an update for around $100,000 of the 2020 parking garage study that included a capital cost of around $7 million. A couple of council members asked that the city revisit the study due to inflation and increased activity, Titterington said. The proposal doesn’t mean a project would move forward, he said, adding he and John Frigge, city auditor, “are not necessarily in favor of this $7 million plus capital cost.”

The budget includes the annual street paving program at $1.5 million and $140,000 got the design of a roundabout planned at the intersection of Adams Street, Staunton Road and Riverside Drive. The budget includes more than $200,000 for study of options for expansion and/or renovations for the aquatic center, which turns 19 next year.

