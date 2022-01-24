Edison State’s tuition waiver aims to help career tech students

In addition to completing those credit hours at a partner institution, to qualify for the 100% tuition waiver, students must submit a major declaration form; register for summer, fall, or spring semester classes immediately after graduation; file their FAFSA financial aid form; and stay enrolled until the completion of their degree or 70 total credit hours.

Students receiving the waiver will have 100% of their tuition covered, which includes instructional, general, technology, activity, and career services fees. Any financial aid awarded to the student will be applied to those expenses first. Lab fees for individual courses, security fees, textbooks and additional fees will be the students’ responsibility, Edison State said.

“Edison State highly values students who take on college-level work while in high school, and we want to encourage them to continue their college career with us,” Larson said.

Andrea Francis, a spokesman for Edison State, said the college has previously assisted high school students with different waivers, but this is the first time the college included career-tech students.

She said if students do not complete their degree, they are not then responsible for the costs of tuition.

Edison State said the program is funded through the college’s own funds and was paid for because more students were able to attend the college.

For more information, visit www.edisonohio.edu/waiver or call 937.778.8600.