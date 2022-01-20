Hamburger icon
Springboro Schools cancels some bus routes for rest of week amid driver shortages

Springboro Community Schools have had to cancel some bus routes amid driver shortages.
Springboro Community Schools have had to cancel some bus routes amid driver shortages.

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
33 minutes ago

Springboro Schools has canceled some bus routes for Thursday and Friday amid driver shortages.

Buses 72 and 6 will not run on Thursday, and buses 42 and 55 will not run on Friday. However, bus 6 will provide mid-day transportation home from school for morning kindergarten and preschoolers, the district announced Wednesday in a letter to families on its website.

“As a result of staff shortages, we have an excessive number of uncovered routes. Most of the time, these routes end up being covered by our Transportation Dept. office staff and/or mechanics, with minimal disruption to the school day. Unfortunately, this will not be the case going forward this week,” the letter stated.

The district asked that families contact the school if a child is not able to attend school on the day transportation has been affected for the absence to be recorded correctly.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a bus driver for the district is asked to visit www.springboro.org/transportation.aspx.

