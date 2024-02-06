El Toro opens Vallarta, a new Mexican seafood restaurant, in Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“You don’t have to travel far, all the way to the Pacific Coast, in order to be able to enjoy these dishes,” Alvarez said. “You can have it here in Beavercreek, Ohio.”

Alvarez recommended trying the following dishes:

Pina Del Mar (stuffed pineapple with a seafood mix, cooked in a cream sauce and topped with melted cheese)

Coco Loco (stuffed coconut with a seafood mix, cooked in a cream sauce and topped with melted cheese)

Camarones Zarandeados (shrimp in a flavorful, red tomato sauce)

Molcajete Del Mar (crab legs, shrimp, octopus, surimi and scallops served in a traditional hot stone mortar)

For those who don’t like seafood, Vallarta offers several traditional Mexican dishes that customers have grown to love like Carne Asada, Pollo Feliz, birria tacos, taco salads and much more.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Instead of chips and salsa, guests will be served a sampling of ceviche with tostadas. Alvarez described ceviche as a fish salad with cooked fish that is mixed with lime, tomatoes, onions and cilantro.

The restaurant offers generous portions of seafood that won’t break the bank, Alvarez said.

El Toro hopes guests feel like they are somewhere along the Pacific Coast when they dine at Vallarta. The restaurant creates a vibe of dining on a ship with the ocean right above.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The restaurant had a soft opening on Jan. 26 and is planning a grand opening Feb. 14 with live music and food/drink specials.

More details

What: Vallarta

Where: at 4448 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

More: They do offer a lunch menu and daily specials. Visit vallartamexicanseafood.com or call 937-702-9134.